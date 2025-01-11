St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, January 10th
MEN'S HOCKEY
St. John's University 6, Northland 3: Chris Kernan led the way with a hat trick for the Johnnies.
St. Cloud State University 0, University of Minnesota-Duluth 2
Get our free mobile app
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
St. Cloud State University 0, University of Minnesota-Duluth 3
JR. HOCKEY
Minot Minotauros 4, St. Cloud Norsemen 1: Mason LeBell
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
Joseph Kicks Vikings to Victory over Lions