St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, January 10th

MEN'S HOCKEY

St. John's University 6, Northland 3: Chris Kernan led the way with a hat trick for the Johnnies.

St. Cloud State University 0, University of Minnesota-Duluth 2

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

St. Cloud State University 0, University of Minnesota-Duluth 3

JR. HOCKEY

Minot Minotauros 4, St. Cloud Norsemen 1: Mason LeBell

