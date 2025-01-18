St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, January 17th

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

St. Catherine's University 2, College of St. Benedict 6: 6 different players scored for the Bennies.

Bemidji State 0, St. Cloud State University 3: Emma Gentry, Sofianna Sundelin, and Siri Yrjola scored for the Huskies.

MEN'S HOCKEY

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 6, St. John's University 4: Matt DeRosa, Jackson Bisson, Chris Kernan, and Garrett Smith scored for the Johnnies.

Arizona State University 6, St. Cloud State University 3: Adam Ingram, Gavyn Thoreson, and Mason Salquist scored for SCSU.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State University 66, Winona State University 41: Jada Eggebrecht led the Huskies with 13 points, and Paige Lambe had 10 points for SCSU.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State University 93, Winona State University 87 (OT): Lucas Morgan had 20 points and Nate Dahl had 18 points to lead St. Cloud State.

JR. HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Norsemen 1, Bismarck Bobcats 3: Alex Sandu had the lone goal for the Norsemen

Granite City Lumberjacks 2, Alexandria Blizzard 1: Park Comstock, and Brayden Willis had the goals for the Lumberjacks.

