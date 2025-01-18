St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, January 17th

St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, January 17th

PHOTO courtesy of Olivia Shaw and College of St. Benedict

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

St. Catherine's University 2, College of St. Benedict 6:  6 different players scored for the Bennies.

Bemidji State 0, St. Cloud State University 3: Emma Gentry, Sofianna Sundelin, and Siri Yrjola scored for the Huskies.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
PHOTO courtesy of Bill Prout/St. John's University
loading...

MEN'S HOCKEY

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 6, St. John's University 4: Matt DeRosa, Jackson Bisson, Chris Kernan, and Garrett Smith scored for the Johnnies.

Arizona State University 6, St. Cloud State University 3: Adam Ingram, Gavyn Thoreson, and Mason Salquist scored for SCSU.

PHOTO courtesy of Isaac Bentrott/St. Cloud State University
loading...

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State University 66, Winona State University 41: Jada Eggebrecht led the Huskies with 13 points, and Paige Lambe had 10 points for SCSU.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State University 93, Winona State University 87 (OT): Lucas Morgan had 20 points and Nate Dahl had 18 points to lead St. Cloud State.

JR. HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Norsemen 1, Bismarck Bobcats 3: Alex Sandu had the lone goal for the Norsemen

Granite City Lumberjacks 2, Alexandria Blizzard 1: Park Comstock, and Brayden Willis had the goals for the Lumberjacks.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota

Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes

A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen.

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty

Filed Under: Granite City Lumberjacks, St. Cloud area college sports scores, st. cloud norsemen, st. cloud state sports, St. John's Sports
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON