St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, January 17th
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
St. Catherine's University 2, College of St. Benedict 6: 6 different players scored for the Bennies.
Bemidji State 0, St. Cloud State University 3: Emma Gentry, Sofianna Sundelin, and Siri Yrjola scored for the Huskies.
MEN'S HOCKEY
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 6, St. John's University 4: Matt DeRosa, Jackson Bisson, Chris Kernan, and Garrett Smith scored for the Johnnies.
Arizona State University 6, St. Cloud State University 3: Adam Ingram, Gavyn Thoreson, and Mason Salquist scored for SCSU.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
St. Cloud State University 66, Winona State University 41: Jada Eggebrecht led the Huskies with 13 points, and Paige Lambe had 10 points for SCSU.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
St. Cloud State University 93, Winona State University 87 (OT): Lucas Morgan had 20 points and Nate Dahl had 18 points to lead St. Cloud State.
JR. HOCKEY:
St. Cloud Norsemen 1, Bismarck Bobcats 3: Alex Sandu had the lone goal for the Norsemen
Granite City Lumberjacks 2, Alexandria Blizzard 1: Park Comstock, and Brayden Willis had the goals for the Lumberjacks.
