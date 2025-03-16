St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, March 15th

BASEBALL

St. Cloud State University 9, Southwest Minnesota State University 2 (Game 1)

Ethan Navratil homered and had 3 RBI to lead the Huskies.

St. Cloud State University 6, Southwest Minnesota State University 3 (Game 2)

Eric Bello had 2 RBI and Brady Nelson threw 6.2 innings giving up 3 runs, on 6 hits with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks for SCSU.

JR. HOCKEY

Bismarck Bobcats 3, St. Cloud Norsemen 1

Mason LeBel had St. Cloud's only goal.

Granite City Lumberjacks 6, Willmar Warhawks 1 (Fraser Cup Playoffs)

Brayden Willis, Dominic Thomas, Patty Dunaiski, TJ Lepisto, Seth Terhell, and Easton Portner all scored for the Jacks.

MEN'S HOCKEY

St. Cloud State University 2, Western Michigan University 6 (NCHC Playoffs)

The Broncos eliminate St. Cloud State from the NCHC playoffs and ends their season. The Huskies finish with a 14-21-1 record.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman

KEEP READING: See how sports around the world have been impacted by the coronavirus