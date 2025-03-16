St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, March 15th
BASEBALL
St. Cloud State University 9, Southwest Minnesota State University 2 (Game 1)
Ethan Navratil homered and had 3 RBI to lead the Huskies.
St. Cloud State University 6, Southwest Minnesota State University 3 (Game 2)
Eric Bello had 2 RBI and Brady Nelson threw 6.2 innings giving up 3 runs, on 6 hits with 4 strikeouts and 2 walks for SCSU.
JR. HOCKEY
Bismarck Bobcats 3, St. Cloud Norsemen 1
Mason LeBel had St. Cloud's only goal.
Granite City Lumberjacks 6, Willmar Warhawks 1 (Fraser Cup Playoffs)
Brayden Willis, Dominic Thomas, Patty Dunaiski, TJ Lepisto, Seth Terhell, and Easton Portner all scored for the Jacks.
MEN'S HOCKEY
St. Cloud State University 2, Western Michigan University 6 (NCHC Playoffs)
The Broncos eliminate St. Cloud State from the NCHC playoffs and ends their season. The Huskies finish with a 14-21-1 record.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman
KEEP READING: See how sports around the world have been impacted by the coronavirus
16 Wildest Foods Sold in NFL Stadiums
Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening