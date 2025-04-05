St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, April 4th

It was a light day in local college sports as the weather has put a damper on some games. There is one Jr. Hockey game score to report on though.

Get our free mobile app

JR. HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Norsemen 1, Watertown Shamrocks 2

Tyler Wishart got the only goal for the Norsemen.

GAMES SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY:

BASEBALL:

Gustavus Adolphus vs. St. John's University - Double Header

Northern State University vs. St. Cloud State University - Double Header

SOFTBALL:

College of St. Benedict vs. St. Olaf College - Double Header

Southwest Minnesota State University vs. St. Cloud State University - Double Header

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 20 Fascinating Photos From the First Modern Olympic Games in 1896 To celebrate the history of international sports cooperation, Stacker took a look back at that groundbreaking event in Athens, when the modern Olympics were born in 1896. Keep reading to learn more about the athletes, spectators, and sports at that iconic event. Gallery Credit: Caitlin PenzeyMoog

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman