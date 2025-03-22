St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Friday, March 21st

St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Friday, March 21st

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University.

BASEBALL:

St. Cloud State University 17, University of Sioux Falls 5
The Huskies' Ethan Navratil and Wilmis Castro had 4 RBI apiece.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

JR. HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Norsmen 4, Bismarck Bobcats 5
Mason LeBel led the Norsemen with 2 goals.

Minnesota Moose 2, Granite City Lumberjacks 8 - Fraser Cup Playoffs
Patty Dunaiski had a hat trick for the Jacks.

As a bonus here are your NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament scores.

Duke 93, Mount St. Mary's 49
Florida 95, Norfolk State 69
Alabama 90, Robert Morris 81
Michigan State 87, Bryant 62
Maryland 81, Grand Canyon 49
Iowa State 82, Lipscomb 55
Colorado State 78, Memphis 70
Kentucky 76, Troy 57
Saint Mary 59, Vanderbilt 56
Arizona 93, Akron 65
Oregon 81, Liberty 52
Uconn 67, Oklahoma 59
Xavier 73, Illinois 86
New Mexico 75, Marquette 66
UNC 64, Ole Miss 71
Baylor 75, Mississippi 72

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita

Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.

Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

ALSO: Former Minnesota Twins All-Star's Home for Sale - Complete With Brewery

 

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs

Filed Under: Granite City Lumberjacks, st. cloud norsemen, St. Cloud State University
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON