St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Friday, March 21st

BASEBALL:

St. Cloud State University 17, University of Sioux Falls 5

The Huskies' Ethan Navratil and Wilmis Castro had 4 RBI apiece.

JR. HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Norsmen 4, Bismarck Bobcats 5

Mason LeBel led the Norsemen with 2 goals.

Minnesota Moose 2, Granite City Lumberjacks 8 - Fraser Cup Playoffs

Patty Dunaiski had a hat trick for the Jacks.

As a bonus here are your NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament scores.

Duke 93, Mount St. Mary's 49

Florida 95, Norfolk State 69

Alabama 90, Robert Morris 81

Michigan State 87, Bryant 62

Maryland 81, Grand Canyon 49

Iowa State 82, Lipscomb 55

Colorado State 78, Memphis 70

Kentucky 76, Troy 57

Saint Mary 59, Vanderbilt 56

Arizona 93, Akron 65

Oregon 81, Liberty 52

Uconn 67, Oklahoma 59

Xavier 73, Illinois 86

New Mexico 75, Marquette 66

UNC 64, Ole Miss 71

Baylor 75, Mississippi 72

