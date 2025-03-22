St. Cloud Area College Sports Scores Friday, March 21st
BASEBALL:
St. Cloud State University 17, University of Sioux Falls 5
The Huskies' Ethan Navratil and Wilmis Castro had 4 RBI apiece.
JR. HOCKEY:
St. Cloud Norsmen 4, Bismarck Bobcats 5
Mason LeBel led the Norsemen with 2 goals.
Minnesota Moose 2, Granite City Lumberjacks 8 - Fraser Cup Playoffs
Patty Dunaiski had a hat trick for the Jacks.
As a bonus here are your NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament scores.
Duke 93, Mount St. Mary's 49
Florida 95, Norfolk State 69
Alabama 90, Robert Morris 81
Michigan State 87, Bryant 62
Maryland 81, Grand Canyon 49
Iowa State 82, Lipscomb 55
Colorado State 78, Memphis 70
Kentucky 76, Troy 57
Saint Mary 59, Vanderbilt 56
Arizona 93, Akron 65
Oregon 81, Liberty 52
Uconn 67, Oklahoma 59
Xavier 73, Illinois 86
New Mexico 75, Marquette 66
UNC 64, Ole Miss 71
Baylor 75, Mississippi 72
