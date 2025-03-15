St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, March 14th
MEN'S HOCKEY
St. Cloud State University 2, Western Michigan 6 - NCHC Playoffs
Josh Luedtke and Verner Miettinen scored for the Huskies. St. Cloud needs to win on Saturday to force a game three on Sunday.
WRESTLING
St. Cloud State is currently in third place after Friday at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championship
University of Nebraska-Kearney - 64
Lander University 37.5
St. Cloud State 35.5
JR. HOCKEY
Bismarck 5, St. Cloud Norsemen 2
Mason LeBel and Martins Klaucans scored for St. Cloud
Willmar Warhawks 2, Granite City Lumberjacks 5 - Fraser Cup Playoffs
Ty Smith had 2 goals to lead the Jacks.
