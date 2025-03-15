St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, March 14th

MEN'S HOCKEY

St. Cloud State University 2, Western Michigan 6 - NCHC Playoffs

Josh Luedtke and Verner Miettinen scored for the Huskies. St. Cloud needs to win on Saturday to force a game three on Sunday.

WRESTLING

St. Cloud State is currently in third place after Friday at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championship

University of Nebraska-Kearney - 64

Lander University 37.5

St. Cloud State 35.5

JR. HOCKEY

Bismarck 5, St. Cloud Norsemen 2

Mason LeBel and Martins Klaucans scored for St. Cloud

Willmar Warhawks 2, Granite City Lumberjacks 5 - Fraser Cup Playoffs

Ty Smith had 2 goals to lead the Jacks.

