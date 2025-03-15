St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, March 14th

St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, March 14th

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University.

MEN'S HOCKEY

St. Cloud State University 2, Western Michigan 6 - NCHC Playoffs
Josh Luedtke and Verner Miettinen scored for the Huskies. St. Cloud needs to win on Saturday to force a game three on Sunday.

WRESTLING

St. Cloud State is currently in third place after Friday at the NCAA Division II Wrestling Championship

University of Nebraska-Kearney - 64
Lander University 37.5
St. Cloud State 35.5

JR. HOCKEY

Bismarck 5, St. Cloud Norsemen 2
Mason LeBel and Martins Klaucans scored for St. Cloud

Willmar Warhawks 2, Granite City Lumberjacks 5 - Fraser Cup Playoffs
Ty Smith had 2 goals to lead the Jacks.

