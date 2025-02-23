St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, February 22nd

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

College of St. Benedict 66, Bethel University 78

Kira Young scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Bennies.

Winona State University 47, St. Cloud State University 80

Jada Eggebrecht had 19 points and Alana Zarneke had 17 points for the Huskies.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

St. John's University 89, Bethel University 62

Kooper Vaughn had 15 points, Blake Berg had 14 points, and Ryan Thissen put in 13 points for the Johnnies.

Winona State University 65, St. Cloud State University 70

Luke WInkel and Kynan Philippe each had 18 points to lead SCSU.

PHOTO courtesy of Kayden Kircher/St. Cloud State University. PHOTO courtesy of Kayden Kircher/St. Cloud State University. loading...

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

St. Cloud State University 2, Ohio State University 3

Emma Gentry and Abby Promersberger scored for St. Cloud.

Concordia College 2, College of St. Benedict 5

Ella Tuccitto had 2 goals for the Bennies, and Ava Stinnett, Jenna Timm, and Shauna Miller all scored.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Colorado College 2, St. Cloud State University 4

Barrett Hall had 2 goals to lead SCSU.

St. John's University 4, Concordia College 2

Mason Campbell had 2 goals, and Cam Boche and Logan Lyke scored for the Johnnies.

JR. HOCKEY

St. Cloud Norsemen 3, Austin Bruins 5

Tyler Geyer, Hudson Blue, and Tim Runtso all scored for St. Cloud.

Mason City Toros 3, Granite City Lumberjacks 6

Caleb Alderson, Seth Terhell, Ty Smith, T.J. Lepisto, Finn Greeley, and Dominic Thomas all had a goal for the Jacks.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

