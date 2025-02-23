St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, February 22nd
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
College of St. Benedict 66, Bethel University 78
Kira Young scored a career-high 21 points to lead the Bennies.
Winona State University 47, St. Cloud State University 80
Jada Eggebrecht had 19 points and Alana Zarneke had 17 points for the Huskies.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
St. John's University 89, Bethel University 62
Kooper Vaughn had 15 points, Blake Berg had 14 points, and Ryan Thissen put in 13 points for the Johnnies.
Winona State University 65, St. Cloud State University 70
Luke WInkel and Kynan Philippe each had 18 points to lead SCSU.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
St. Cloud State University 2, Ohio State University 3
Emma Gentry and Abby Promersberger scored for St. Cloud.
Concordia College 2, College of St. Benedict 5
Ella Tuccitto had 2 goals for the Bennies, and Ava Stinnett, Jenna Timm, and Shauna Miller all scored.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Colorado College 2, St. Cloud State University 4
Barrett Hall had 2 goals to lead SCSU.
St. John's University 4, Concordia College 2
Mason Campbell had 2 goals, and Cam Boche and Logan Lyke scored for the Johnnies.
JR. HOCKEY
St. Cloud Norsemen 3, Austin Bruins 5
Tyler Geyer, Hudson Blue, and Tim Runtso all scored for St. Cloud.
Mason City Toros 3, Granite City Lumberjacks 6
Caleb Alderson, Seth Terhell, Ty Smith, T.J. Lepisto, Finn Greeley, and Dominic Thomas all had a goal for the Jacks.
