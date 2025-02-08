St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, February 7th
MEN'S HOCKEY
Gustavus Adolphus College 2, St. John's University 2 (OT)
Gustavus wins in the shootout. Jacob McPartland and Chris Kernan scored for the Johnnies.
St. Cloud State University 0, Western Michigan University 4
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
College St. Benedict 1, Gustavus Adolphus College 4
Aurora Opsahl scored for the Bennies.
St. Cloud State University 3, Minnesota State University-Mankato 1
Emma Gentry, Marie Moran, and Alice Sauriol scored for SCSU.
JR HOCKEY
Austin Bruins 6, St. Cloud Norsemen 4
Krisjanis Sarts, Bronson Hunt, Tim Runtso, and Kyle Miller had goals for the Norsemen.
Granite City Lumberjacks 2, Minnesota Moose 3
Dominic Thomas and Coltin Wassengeso scored for the Jack.
