St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, February 7th

PHOTO courtesy of Bill Prout/St. Cloud State University

MEN'S HOCKEY

Gustavus Adolphus College 2, St. John's University 2 (OT)
Gustavus wins in the shootout. Jacob McPartland and Chris Kernan scored for the Johnnies.

St. Cloud State University 0, Western Michigan University 4

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

College St. Benedict 1, Gustavus Adolphus College 4
Aurora Opsahl scored for the Bennies.

St. Cloud State University 3, Minnesota State University-Mankato 1
Emma Gentry, Marie Moran, and Alice Sauriol scored for SCSU.

JR HOCKEY

Austin Bruins 6, St. Cloud Norsemen 4
Krisjanis Sarts, Bronson Hunt, Tim Runtso, and Kyle Miller had goals for the Norsemen.

Granite City Lumberjacks 2, Minnesota Moose 3
Dominic Thomas and Coltin Wassengeso scored for the Jack.

