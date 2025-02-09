St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, February 8
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY:
Gustavus Adolphus College 3, St. John's University 0
St. John's falls to 8-12-1 on the season.
St. Cloud State University 1, Western Michigan 6
Austin Burnevik had SCSU's lone goal and SCSU drops to 11-16-1 on the year.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY:
Gustavus Adolphus College 6, College of St. Benedict 0
St. Ben's is now 10-8-3 for the year.
St. Cloud State University 2, Minnesota State University-Mankato 2 (OT)
MSU wins in the shootout. Sofianna Sundelin and Avery Farrell scored for the Huskies who are now 14-10 overall.
MEN'S BASKETBALL:
Concordia College 73, St. John's University 80 (OT)
The Johnnies have now won 15 games in a row to improve to 19-2 overall and 12-0 in the conference. Ryan Thissen had 17 points for St. John's.
Minot State University 81, St. Cloud State University 91
Luke Winkel led SCSU with 24 points, and Nate Dahl and Lucas Morgan had 16 points apiece. The Huskies are 16-10 overall.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL:
Concordia College 83, College of St. Benedict 73
Megan Morgan led the Bennies with 22 points and they are now 14-7 on the year.
Minot State University 62, St. Cloud State University 72
The Huskies were led by Kylan Gerads with 22 points and 13 rebounds, and Paige Lambe had 17 points. SCSU is 11-12 overall.
JR HOCKEY:
St. Cloud Norsemen 2, Austin Bruins 1
The Norsemen got goals from Tyler Wishart and Kyle Miller and are now 19-16-1-3 on the season.
Granite City Lumberjacks 6, Willmar Warhawks 4
The Jacks are now 27-7-3-2 on the year. Granite City got 2 goals from T.J. Lepisto, and scores from Patty Dunaiski, Easton Portner, Seth Terhellm and Reece Gronseth.\
