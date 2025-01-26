St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, January 25th

MEN'S HOCKEY

St. John's University 6, St. Mary's University 0:  Chris Kernan led the Johnnies with 2 goals.

St. Cloud State University 1, University of Nebraska-Omaha 3: Jack Reimann had the only goal for SCSU.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

St. Mary's University 3, College of St. Benedict 2: Chloe Lewis and Jenna Timm scored for the Bennies.

St. Cloud State University 2, University of Wisconsin 5: Emma Gentry and Grace Wolfe scored for the Huskies.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Southwest Minnesota State 63, St. Cloud State 60: Lucas Morgan and Nate Dahl led the team with 14 points each.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Mary's University 64, College of St. Benedict 73: Sophia Jonas was the Bennies' top scorer with 18 points.

Southwest Minnesota State 73, St. Cloud State University 57: The Huskies were led by Alana Zarneke and Reagan Briggs with 13 points each.

JR HOCKEY

St. Cloud Norsemen 7, North Iowa Bulls 3: Mason LeBel, and Tyler Wishart each had two goals to lead the Norsemen.

Minnesota Wildnerness 2, Granite City Lumberjacks 9: Dominic Thomas was the top scorer for the Jacks with 2 goals.

