St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, January 18th
MEN'S HOCKEY
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Points 6, St. John's University 5: Jackson Bisson had a hat trick, and Jackson Borst had 2 goals for the Johnnies.
Arizona State 5, St. Cloud State University 3: The Sundevils sweep the Huskies in the weekend series. St. Cloud State got goals from Tyson Gross, Gavyn Thoreson, and Daimon Gardner.
WOMEN's HOCKEY
College of St. Benedict 4, St. Catherine's University 1: Shae Stinnett, Shauna Miller, Chloe Lewis, and Emily Wendorf scored for the Bennies.
Bemidji State University 2, St. Cloud State University 3: SCSU got scores from Siri Yrjola, Laura Zimmermann, and Sofianna Sundelin.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
College of St .Scholastica 68, St. John's University 97: The Johnnies were led by Kyle Johnson with 18 points.
St. Cloud State University 80, Minnesota State-Mankato 75: SCSU got 23 points from Luke Winkel to lead the team.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
College of St. Scholastica 74, College of St. Benedict 51: Tatum Findley had 14 points to lead the Bennies.
St. Cloud State University 87, Minnesota State-Mankato 96: Alana Zarneke paced the Huskies with 21 points.
JR HOCKEY
St. Cloud Norsemen 4, Bismarck Bobcats 1: Mason LeBel, Alex Sandhu, Martins Klaucans, and Andrew Cumming scored for the Norsemen.
Alexandria Blizzard 3, Granite City Lumberjacks 4: The Jacks got goals from Teagan Dodge, TJ Lepisto, Finn Greeley, and Gavin Forrest.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud
Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024
Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud