St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Saturday, February 1st

PHOTO courtesy of Kelly Anderson Diercks/College of St. Benedict

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Hamline University 2, College of St. Benedict 3
Aurora Opsahl, Ella Tuccitto, and Jenna Timm scored for the Bennies who improved to 10-6-3 overall and 7-4-1 in the conference.

St. Cloud State University 1, University of St. Thomas 2 (OT)
Sofianna Sundelin had SCSU's only goal. The Huskies drop to 13-10-5 overall and 8-10-4 in the WCHA.

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University
MEN'S HOCKEY

St. John's Univerisity 2, Hamline University 5
Jackson Bisson had both goals for the Johnnies.

University of North Dakota 6, St. Cloud State Univerisity 2
Austin Burnevik and Josh Zinger scored for SCSU who is now 11-14 overall and 4-11-1 in NCHC play.

PHOTO courtesy of Kayden Kircher/St. Cloud State University
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

College of St. Benedict 65, Carlton College 60
Sophia Jonas led the way for St. Ben's with 20 points.

St. Cloud State University 66, Minnesota State-Moorhead 78 (OT)
Rachel Kottke had 18 points for the now 10-11 Huskies.

PHOTO courtesy of St. John's University
MEN'S BASKETBALL

St. Cloud State University 98, Minnesota State-Moorhead 104 (2OT)
The Huskies were led by Luke Winkel with 28 points, and drop to 14-10 overall and 10-6 in NSIC play.

St. John's University 90, Carlton College 74
Kyle Johnson had 17 points and Zach Lonueville had 15 points for the Johnnies. SJU has won 13 consecutive games and is 17-2 overall on the year and 10-0 in the conference.

JR HOCKEY

St. Cloud Norsemen 4, Minnesota Mallards 1
Hudson Blue had 2 goals and Sam Kartch, and Tyler Geyer both scored for the Norsemen who improved to 18-15-1-3 overall on the year.

Granite City Lumberjacks 6, Mason City Toros 2
Parker Comstock had 2 goals to lead the Lumberjacks.  The Jacks are now 26-6-3-2 on the season.

