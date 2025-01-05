St. Cloud Area College Results Saturday, January 4th

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hamline 44, St. Ben's 47: Sophia Jonas had 12 points, Sophia Baldessari had 10 points and 8 rebounds, and Lauren Arnold had 10 points for the Bennies.

Wayne State 65, St. Cloud State 68: SCSU was led by Paige Lambe with 12 points and 6 rebounds, and Alana Zarneke with 11 points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Hamline 61, St. John's 79: The Johnnies were led by Bradley Cimperman with 15 points and 6 rebounds, and Raoul Vaidya with 13 points.

Wayne State 63, St. Cloud State 71 (OT): Nate Dahl led the way for the Huskies with 18 points and 8 rebounds.

MEN'S HOCKEY

Lake Forest 4, St. John's 1: St. John's only goal came from Spencer Rudrud.

JR. HOCKEY

Bismarck Bobcats 2, St. Cloud Norsemen 3 (OT): Hudson Blue scored the overtime game-winner for the Norsemen.

Willmar Warhawks 3, Granite City Lumberjacks 11: Thomas Gerum, Caleb Alderson, and Seth Terhell had 2 goals apiece for the Lumberjacks.

