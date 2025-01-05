St. Cloud Area College Results Saturday, January 4th
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Hamline 44, St. Ben's 47: Sophia Jonas had 12 points, Sophia Baldessari had 10 points and 8 rebounds, and Lauren Arnold had 10 points for the Bennies.
Wayne State 65, St. Cloud State 68: SCSU was led by Paige Lambe with 12 points and 6 rebounds, and Alana Zarneke with 11 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Hamline 61, St. John's 79: The Johnnies were led by Bradley Cimperman with 15 points and 6 rebounds, and Raoul Vaidya with 13 points.
Wayne State 63, St. Cloud State 71 (OT): Nate Dahl led the way for the Huskies with 18 points and 8 rebounds.
MEN'S HOCKEY
Lake Forest 4, St. John's 1: St. John's only goal came from Spencer Rudrud.
JR. HOCKEY
Bismarck Bobcats 2, St. Cloud Norsemen 3 (OT): Hudson Blue scored the overtime game-winner for the Norsemen.
Willmar Warhawks 3, Granite City Lumberjacks 11: Thomas Gerum, Caleb Alderson, and Seth Terhell had 2 goals apiece for the Lumberjacks.
