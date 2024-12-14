Area College Sports Results Friday, November 13th

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University

MEN'S BASKETBALL:

Minnesota State Moorhead 75, St. Cloud State University 73: Wyatt Hawks had 15 points and Anish Raniall scored 12 points for SCSU.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL:

Minnesota State Moorhead 63, St. Cloud State 55: Alana Zarneke led SCSU with 15 points, and Jada Eggebrecht had 11 points for the Huskies.

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University
MEN'S HOCKEY:

St. Cloud State University 0, University of North Dakota 2

JR HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Norsemen 3, Aberdeen Wings 6: Mason LeBell, Hudson Blue, and Kyle Miller all scored for the Norsemen.

Alexandria Blizzard 2, Granite City Lumberjacks 1: Eli Tierman score the lone goal for the Lumberjacks.

