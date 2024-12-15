Area College Sports Results Saturday, Novbember 14
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL:
Northern State University 72, St. Cloud State University 75: Abigail O'Reilly led the Huskies with 31 points. SCSU also got 15 points and 8 rebounds from Rachel Kottke, and 13 points from Jada Eggebrecht.
Get our free mobile app
MEN'S BASKETBALL:
Northern State University 57, St. Cloud State University 67: SCSU was led by Wyatt Hawks with 16 points and 13 boards, and Anish Ramiall with 14 points.
MEN'S HOCKEY:
St. Cloud State University 3, University of North Dakota 4 (OT): St. Cloud State got goals from Grant Ahcan, Austin Burnevik, and Barrett Hall.
JR HOCKEY:
St. Cloud Norsemen 2, Aberdeen Wings 5: St. Cloud's goals were scored by Sam Kartch and Mason LeBel.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
St. Cloud Antique Auto Club's 2024 Car Show
The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 49th Annual Car Show & Swap meet in 2024. The show had a wide array of classic cars on hand for people to check out.
10 Phobias That Make Living in Minnesota Challenging