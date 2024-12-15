Area College Sports Results Saturday, Novbember 14

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL:

Northern State University 72, St. Cloud State University 75: Abigail O'Reilly led the Huskies with 31 points. SCSU also got 15 points and 8 rebounds from Rachel Kottke, and 13 points from Jada Eggebrecht.

MEN'S BASKETBALL:

Northern State University 57, St. Cloud State University 67: SCSU was led by Wyatt Hawks with 16 points and 13 boards, and Anish Ramiall with 14 points.

MEN'S HOCKEY:

St. Cloud State University 3, University of North Dakota 4 (OT): St. Cloud State got goals from Grant Ahcan, Austin Burnevik, and Barrett Hall.

JR HOCKEY:

St. Cloud Norsemen 2, Aberdeen Wings 5: St. Cloud's goals were scored by Sam Kartch and Mason LeBel.

