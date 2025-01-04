St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, January 3rd
MEN'S HOCKEY
Skidmore 2, St. John's 1: Cooper Anderson had the lone goal for the Johnnies.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Augustana 71, St. Cloud State 69: Nate Dahl had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Luke Winkel had 15 points to lead the Huskies.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Augustana 70, St. Cloud State 81: The Huskies were led by Alana Zarneke's 23 points and Kylan Gerads with 14 points.
JR. HOCKEY
Bismarck Bobcats 8, St. Cloud Norsemen 0
