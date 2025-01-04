St. Cloud Area College Sports Results Friday, January 3rd

MEN'S HOCKEY

Skidmore 2, St. John's 1: Cooper Anderson had the lone goal for the Johnnies.

Get our free mobile app

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University loading...

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Augustana 71, St. Cloud State 69: Nate Dahl had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Luke Winkel had 15 points to lead the Huskies.

PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University PHOTO courtesy of St. Cloud State University loading...

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Augustana 70, St. Cloud State 81: The Huskies were led by Alana Zarneke's 23 points and Kylan Gerads with 14 points.

JR. HOCKEY

Bismarck Bobcats 8, St. Cloud Norsemen 0

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.