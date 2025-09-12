Metro Bus Wants Your Thoughts on New Western Transit Center
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Metro Bus will be holding an open house on a proposed Western Transit Center in Waite Park.
Metro Bus wants to hear from the public ahead of the conditional use permit application with the city.
Metro Bus bought property at the corner of 2nd Avenue S and Sundial Drive, where the second transit center would enhance connectivity, create a new drop point on the west side of the service area, create more efficiencies, increase passenger flexibility, and reduce congestion at the Downtown Transit Center.
The open house will take place on Monday, September 22nd, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Cloud Area School District Administration Office, located at 1201 2nd Street S in Waite Park. Attendees should enter Door 5.
City staff will be on hand to help facilitate the meeting, but will not lead any discussion or take any action.
A conditional use permit application has not yet been filed with the city, but it's expected that the item could appear on the Planning Commission's October agenda.
