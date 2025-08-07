Northstar Link Bus Service Ending as Train Line Shuts Down

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Metro Bus, which operates the Northstar Link commuter bus service, says it will be ending the route in January.

Following the news that the Northstar Commuter Rail line will be shut down, the commuter bus service is no longer viable.

Metro Bus was awarded the contract to run the service in 2009, which brought commuters from St. Cloud and Becker to connect with the train in Big Lake.

Effective January 5th, Northstar Rail will be replaced with a bus service that operates in Hennepin County only. The new service will not serve the Elk River or Big Lake train stations.

Metro Bus says after consulting with the counties that fund the Northstar Link, they determined to discontinue funding it if there was no connection to the Twin Cities.

Northstar Link will end the commuter service on Friday, January 2nd.

