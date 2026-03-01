The state swimming and diving championships wrapped up on Saturday, and the St. Cloud Crush had a strong showing in Class AA, led by star swimmer Micah Davis.

Davis brought home 2 gold medals, winning the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 1:46:22. The Crush's Charlie Bobick took 4th at 1:50:21. Davis also won the 100 Butterfly with a time of 47:01.

Bobick just missed medaling in the 100 Breaststroke. He came in 4th with a time of 56:59.

The Crush's relay team of Amittai Preisler, Micah Davis, Joey Krueger, and Charlie Bobick took silver in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. The relay team of Davis, Bobick, Preisler, and Carter Duncan took 6th in the 200 Medley Relay.

In diving, St. Cloud's Orion Preisler finished 13th in 1 Meter Diving. Overall, the Crush finished 5th as a team with Edina in 1st, Minnetonka in 2nd, Wayzata in 3rd, and Rochester Century in 4th.

Sartell-St. Stephen led the way for local teams in Class A:

The area had a few teams competing in Class A. Sartell-St. Stephen led the way, taking 2nd in the 200 Freestyle Relay by the team of Thomas Runkle, Sawyer Albjerg, Nolan Snyder, and Hayden Lenarz. The Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield team of Noah Sarff, Parker Josephson, Matthew Defries, and Dominic Borg took 3rd.

The Sabres' relay team also took 2nd in the 400 Freestyle Relay. The Sabres finished 4th overall with St. Thomas Academy in 1st, Breck Blake in 2nd, and Northfield in 3rd.

See below for how all the area swimmers did in the different Class A events.

200 Freestyle:

Hayden Lenarz - Sartell-St. Stephen - 6th

Jack Merritt - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 9th

Nolan Fleischacker - Melrose-Sauk Centre - 15th



200 Individual Medley:

Sawyer Albjerg - Sartell-St. Stephen - 12th

50 Freestyle:

Thomas Runkle - Sartell-St. Stephen - 4th

Dominic Borg - Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield - 6th

Matthew Defries - Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield - 11th

1 Meter Diving:

Andrue Stalboerger - Melrose-Sauk Centre - 3rd

Jack Rodine - Sartell-St. Stephen - 6th

100 Butterfly:

Hayden Lenarz - Sartell-St. Stephen - 6th

Jack Merritt - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 8th

100 Freestyle:

Sawyer Albjerg - Sartell-St. Stephen - 4th

Dominic Borg - Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield - 6th

Matthew Defries - Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield - 8th

Thomas Runkle - Sartell-St. Stephen - 10th

500 Freestyle:

Nolan Snyder - Sartell-St. Stephen - 9th

100 Breaststroke:

Andrew Scapanski - Sauk Rapids-Rice - 16th

Overall, Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield came in 7th, Melrose-Sauk Centre 18th, and Sauk Rapids-Rice 23rd.

