A St. Cloud high school athlete is crushing it in the early rounds at the state high school boys' swimming and diving championships. In the swimming preliminaries, six-time champion Micah Davis of the St. Cloud Crush recorded top times in two events. Davis finished the 100 Butterfly in 48:23. He holds the state record in the event at 46.94.

Davis also led in the 200 Individual Medley with a mark of 1:49:80, with teammate Charlie Bobick right behind him at 1:49:85. Both Davis and Bobick are on the 400 Freestyle team that took second to Minnetonka in the preliminaries.

Bobick placed 2nd in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 57.82, just over 2 seconds behind the leader, Owen Beaudette of Prior Lake.

The Crush took fifth in the 200 Yard Medley Relay prelims on Friday as well with a time of 133.33. The leader is Wayazta with a time of 1:31:53.

The area had several swimmers taking part in the Class A Preliminaries.

The Sartell-St. Stephen's relay team of Thomas Runkie, Sawyer Albjerg, Nolan Snyder, and Hayden Lenarz placed 2nd in the 400 Freestyle. The team of Noah Sarff, Parker Josephson, Matthew Defries, and Dominic Borg of Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield finished 3rd, and the team from Melrose-Sauk Centre finished 11th.

Check out below for updates on other area swimmers in the prelim round:

100 Breaststroke:

Andrew Scapanski - Sauk Rapids-Rice = 14th

100 Backstroke:

Graham Radjenovich - Melrose-Sauk Centre = 20th

200 Freestyle Relay:

Sartell-Stephen = 3rd (Runkie, Albjerg, Snyder, and Lenarz)

Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield = 4th (Sarff, Josephson, Defries, and Borg)

Melrose-Sauk Centre = 12th (Stangler, Ronning, Leslie, and Fleischhacker)

Sauk-Rapids-Rice = DQ (Zimmer, Merritt, Hatanpa, and Scapanski)

500 Freestyle:

Nolan Snyder - Sartell-St. Stephen = 9th

Hunter Leslie - Melrose-Sauk Centre = 22nd

100 Freestyle:

Matthew Defries - Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield = 4th

Sawyer Albjerg - Sartell-St. Stephen = 5th

Dominic Borg - Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield = 6th

Thomas Runkle - Sartell-St. Stephen = 10th

100 Butterfly:

Jack Merritt - Sauk Rapids-Rice = 7th

Hayden Lenarz - Sartell-St. Stephen = 8th

50 Freestyle:

Thomas Runkle - Sartell-St. Stephen = 4th

Dominic Borg - Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield = 6th

Samuel Stangler - Melrose-Sauk Centre = 14th

Matthew Defries - Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield = 15th

200 Individual Medley:

Sawyer Albjerg - Sartell-St. Stephen = 11th

200 Freestyle:

Hayden Lenarz - Sartell-St. Stephen = 3rd

Jack Merritt - Sauk Rapids-Rice = 10th

Nolan Fleischhacker - Melrose-Sauk Centre = 16th

Nolan Snyder - Sartell-St. Stephen = 17th

Hunter Leslie - Melrose-Sauk Centre = 23rd

200 Medley Relay:

Sauk Rapids-Rice = 14th (Zimmer, Scapanski, Merritt, and Hatanpa)

Melrose-Sauk Centre = 16th (Olmschenk, Stalboerger, Felling, and Stangler)

In all, there were 12 events in the individual championship preliminaries in each class on Friday. The Diving prelims were held on Thursday. Both the Swimming and Diving Championships take place on Saturday.

