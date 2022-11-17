State Girls Swimming/Diving Prelim Results

Many area swimmers and divers participated in the Class A and AA State preliminaries and semifinals at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center Thursday.

Sartell-St. Stephen diver Hailey Westrup placed 3rd in the semifinals of 1-meter diving at the Class AA State Tournament with 285.3 points. In the Class A diving preliminaries CeCe Woods of ROCORI placed 5th and is also 5th in the semifinals. ROCORI's Katelyn Motter placed 23rd in the prelims.

Get our free mobile app

Switching attention to swimming... In the Class A preliminaries the Tech relay team of Katelyn Stiers, Alinia Gustin, Kierstyn Nelson and Sydney Gustin finished 10th in the 200 yard medley relay and will participate in the consolation race. The Cathedral/St. John's Prep team of Claire Westling, Izzy Westling, Madelyn Doschadis, and Olivia Scheeler were disqualified.

In the 200 yard freestyle Foley's Elli Kilgard placed 6th, ROCORI's Laney Schneider placed 18th. In the 200 IM Cathedral Izzy Westling placed 11th, Ariana Outhwaite of ROCORI placed 18th and Foley's Liz Thorson placed 20th.

In the 50 yard freestyle ROCORI's Megan Willenbring placed 15th and Tech's Kierstyn Nelson placed 20th. In the 100 butterfly Tech's Kierstyn Nelson placed 13th and ROCORI's Megan Willenbring finished 23rd. In the 100 yard freestyle Tech's Katelyn Stiers placed 21st.

Results in the 500 yard freestyle Ellie Kilgard of Foley finished 7th, Cathedral/St. John's Prep's Claire Westling placed placed 14th, Emily Mclachlan of Albany placed 16th, Ariana Outhwaite of ROCORI finished 22nd. The 200 yard freestyle relay shows the ROCORI team of Laney Schneider, Chelsea Willenbring, Ariana Outhwaite and Megan Willenbring placed 14th.

Results in the 100 yard backstroke...Cathedral's Taba Kuhl placed 10th, Tech's Katelyn Stiers placed 11th, Albany's Katie Spanier placed 16th. Results in the 400 yard freestyle relay...Cathedral/St. John's Prep team of Claire Westling, Olivia Scheeler, Madelyn Doschadis, and Izzy Westling placed 12th. The Tech team of Alinia Gustin, Maggie Cole, Katelyn Stiers and Kierstyn Nelson placed 14th, and the ROCORI team of Laney Schneider, Chelsea Willenbring, Ariana Outhwaite, and Megan Willenbring placed 16th.

Divers in the to 16 and swimmers in the top 8 advance to the finals. Swimmers in the next 8 are in the consolation competition. The competition continues at the University of Minnesota Friday.