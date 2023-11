St. Cloud Area Swimmers/Divers Get Set For State Meet

The Minnesota State girls swimming and diving meet will take place Thursday-Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. The St. Cloud area will be well represented.

Tech Swimmers 2023 (photo courtesy of District 742)

Tech:

Diving: Kendall Dvorak, Kiera Florek

Swimming:

200 medley relay – Katelyn Siers, Aliina Gustin, Kierstyn Nelson, Maggie Cole

200 free – Maggie Cole

200 IM – Aliina Gustin (she also broke the school record)

50 Free – Katelyn Siers

100 Fly – Kierstyn Nelson (she also broke the school and pool record)

500 free – Maggie Cole

200 Free Relay – Kierstyn Nelson, Addy Stine, Paige Roche, Maren Nelson

100 Back – Katelyn Siers

100 Breast – Aliina Gustin (she broke her school record from Thursday)

100 Breast – Avery Doom

400 free relay - Aliina Gustin, Katelyn Siers, Maggie Cole, Kierstyn Nelson (they broke their pool record from Thursday and broke the school record)

Sauk Rapids-Rice:

Diving - Sophia Markfelder

ROCORI:

Swimming -

Tessa Eskew (12) - 400 Freestyle Relay

Megan Willenbring (11) - 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle & 400 Freestyle Relay

Ariana Outhwaite (09) - 200 Individual Medley & 400 Freestyle Relay

Chelsea Willenbring (08) - 50 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke & 400 Freestyle Relay

Sartell-St. Stephen:

Swimming -

Holly Lenarz - 200 IM, 500 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Maddie Francois - 50 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Joslynn Stewart - 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay

Kaitlyn Lysen - 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay