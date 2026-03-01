Huskies Wrestling Team Shines With Seven NCAA Qualifiers

MARSHALL (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University wrestling team finished second in the Super Region V Championships in Marshall on Saturday.  Seven Huskies have qualified for the NCAA Tournament, with four of them winning Region Titles.

#9 SCSU finished with 127.5 points to finish second behind #6 Wisconsin - Parkside, who had 146.5.  It's the first time in nine seasons SCSU did not win the Super Region V title.

The Huskies had the most individual champions and were tied for the most national qualifiers in the region.

 

125- Ben Aranda places second and advances to the NCAA Tournament

133- No. 13 Dominic Ducato is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament

157- No. 2 Joel Jesuroga is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament

174- No. 11 Bryce Dagel places third and advances to the NCAA Tournament

184- No. 2 Cole Glazier is Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA Tournament

197- No. 15 Tyson Meyer places second and advances to the NCAA Tournament

285- No. 3 Zach Glazier is the Super Region V Champion and advances to the NCAA
Tournament

St. Cloud State will begin preparation for the NCAA Tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D., on March 13 and March 14.

