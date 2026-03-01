UNDATED (WJON News) -- While the snow missed much of central Minnesota on Saturday, people in the southeastern part of the state are digging out after some impressive snow totals.

Highest snow totals in Minnesota:

10" - Lansboro

10" - Preston

9" - Wykoff

8.8" - Albin

8" - Spring Valley

8" - Hayfield

7" - St. Peter

7" - Stewartville

An extremely narrow band of heavy snowfall affected the local area from southeast Minnesota into northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin during the day on Saturday. Highest reports ranged from 6" to 10" in a narrow 20 - 40 mile swath spanning the entire forecast area from Dodge County, Minnesota, to Crawford County, Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, St. Cloud continues to miss out on significant snowfall. We've had 30.7 inches of snow so far this season, with most of that coming in late November and early December. We're 4.2 inches of snow below normal for the season so far.

The National Weather Service says we'll have a chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday morning.