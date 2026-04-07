Roadwork Begins on County Road 157 Impacting Albany and Freeport

Roadwork Begins on County Road 157 Impacting Albany and Freeport

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ALBANY (WJON News) -- The second phase of a Stearns County road construction project gets underway starting Monday.

Crews will begin reconstructing County Road 157 between Albany and Freeport.

The project includes a bridge removal, culvert replacements, paving, and turf establishment.

Drivers will be detoured via Interstate 94 through October.

The project was slated to be completed in 2025, but a rare migratory bird and a railroad bridge caused both ecological and historical concerns. The Department of Natural Resources had identified habitat along that corridor suitable for the Wilson's Phalarope. So, the county needed to hire someone to determine if the birds are in the area.

The other potential hurdle was whether the railroad trestle on the west side of Albany has any historical significance.

Both concerns would have further changed the timing and the scope of the project.

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Filed Under: stearns county engineering office
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