Road Resurfacing Work in Sartell to Begin Monday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A repaving project in Sartell is scheduled to get underway Monday morning.

Crews will be milling off the top layer of pavement and repaving County Road 1.

The work will take place between County Road 120 and 9th Avenue North.

Depending on the weather, the work is expected to last three days.

No detour will be posted, but drivers are asked to avoid the construction zone if possible.

