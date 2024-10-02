Stearns County Asking MnDOT for Speed Study on County Road 154

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County will ask the Minnesota Department of Transportation for a speed study of a road in St. Anna.

Residents in the area asked the county engineering office for the study on County Road 154 on the north side of Pelican Lake. The corridor to be studied will be from County Road 9 on the east end to County Road 10 on the west end.

The current speed limit on County Road 154 is 55 miles-per-hour.

County Engineer Jodi Teich says the residents in the area are concerned about the speed because it is a popular road for walkers and bikers.

Teich says it's unclear when MnDOT is expected to start the study.

