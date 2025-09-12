Stearns County Road 2 Construction Enters Next Phase Monday

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The next phase of construction work on Stearns County Road 2 south of Cold Spring begins on Monday.

The resurfacing portion of the project consists of removing and replacing the pavement just south of the Sauk River Bridge to just south of 214th Street.

The paving is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Meanwhile, the reconstruction portion of the project continues in the area of 205th Street. Stearns County is asking that all non-local traffic use the detour that's in place.

The road is scheduled to be closed until early November.

The timing of the project details is dependent on the weather.

