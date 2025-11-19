ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County has hired a new highway engineer to fill the role left vacant when County Engineer Jodi Teich left for another job.

The county has hired Benton County Engineer and Public Works Director Chris Byrd to fill the position. Byrd brings more than 20 years of public works experience and leadership to the role. He'll oversee Stearns County's highway engineering, construction, maintenance, transportation planning, and long-term infrastructure development.

Byrd has been Benton County's Public Works Director and County Engineer for over a decade. He also has experience as a Senior Project Manager for Sambatek and prior to that spent nine years with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Byrd is scheduled to join Stearns County on January 7th.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The top burger restaurant chains in America Stacker gathered YouGov Ratings to rank the top 20 burger restaurant chains in America, according to customers in the third quarter of 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker