Commission Names Candidates To Fill Seventh District Vacancies
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Commission on Judicial Selection has made five recommendations for the two vacant seats in the Seventh Judicial District.
The five candidates are Amy Chantry a judicial referee in the Tenth Judicial District, Simon George the managing attorney for the Seventh Judicial District's Public Defender's Office, Clay County Attorney's Office assistant attorney Michael Leeser, Seventh Judicial District assistant public defender Michael Minard, and Ole Tvedten head of Stearns County Attorney's Office's Criminal Division.
The two openings occurred when Chief Judge Sarah Hennesy was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court in May and the other when Greta Smolnisky announced her resignation. The Seventh Judicial District includes Stearns and Clay Counties and the new judges will be chambered in St. Cloud and Moorhead.
