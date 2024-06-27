Commission Names Candidates To Fill Seventh District Vacancies

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Commission on Judicial Selection has made five recommendations for the two vacant seats in the Seventh Judicial District.

Get our free mobile app

The five candidates are Amy Chantry a judicial referee in the Tenth Judicial District, Simon George the managing attorney for the Seventh Judicial District's Public Defender's Office, Clay County Attorney's Office assistant attorney Michael Leeser, Seventh Judicial District assistant public defender Michael Minard, and Ole Tvedten head of Stearns County Attorney's Office's Criminal Division.

The two openings occurred when Chief Judge Sarah Hennesy was appointed to the Minnesota Supreme Court in May and the other when Greta Smolnisky announced her resignation. The Seventh Judicial District includes Stearns and Clay Counties and the new judges will be chambered in St. Cloud and Moorhead.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota