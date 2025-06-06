Three Attorneys Recommended to Fill Morrison County Judgeship

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection has forwarded three potential candidates to Governor Tim Walz to fill an upcoming vacancy in central Minnesota's 7th Judicial District.

Luke Godzala is a senior attorney in the Civil Division of the Stearns County Attorney's Office. He was previously an assistant attorney in the St. Cloud City Attorney's Office.

Meriel Lester is an assistant chief in the Criminal Division of the Stearns County Attorney's Office. She has worked in criminal prosecution with a focus on intimate partner violence. Lester assisted with the development of the Stearns County Domestic Violence Court.

Laura Welle is an assistant attorney with the Morrison County Attorney's Office, where she handles felony prosecutions and child protection matters. She previously served as an assistant county attorney in Crow Wing and Becker counties.

The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of Judge Leonard Weiler. The seat will be chambered in Little Falls in Morrison County.

The 7th Judicial District covers 10 central Minnesota counties, including Stearns, Benton, and Morrison counties.

Top 50 American Rock Albums Even after you take out the Beatles, the Stones and other giants, there's still a lot to love here. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

LOOK: These '90s Red Carpet Photos Are the Ultimate Throwback Check out 70 photos from '90s red carpets, where stars like Stallone, Robin Williams, and the 'Friends' cast looked way more gritty than glitzy. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz