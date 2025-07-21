Watkins Man Leads Authorities on Motorcycle Chase Sunday Evening

WATKINS (WJON News) -- A Watkins man faces several charges after a high-speed chase Sunday.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a report of a motorcycle speeding back and forth through Watkins just after 6:30 p.m. The caller reported that the driver was going more than 100-miles-per-hour on Highway 55.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the rider and tried to make a traffic stop.

The sheriff's office says the rider, 37-year-old Ronald Bednar, accelerated away from the deputy and led them on a chase for approximately two miles before pulling into a residence and trying to flee on foot.

Bednar was arrested and booked into the Meeker County Jail on suspicion of fleeing a police officer, driving after revocation, reckless driving, and vehicle registration violations.

The sheriff's office says Bednar failed to register the motorcycle and put fake plates on it that said "Will Run".

