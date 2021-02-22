Sheriff: One Person Died in Fire in Douglas County

MILTONA -- There was a deadly fire in Douglas County, north of Alexandria, early Sunday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received two 911 calls just before 6:00 a.m. for a fire at a home on 1st Street in Miltona.

The Miltona Fire Department was able to get inside the two-story house and found one victim. They were taken outside but were not showing signs of life. Resuscitation efforts were attempted but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released yet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

