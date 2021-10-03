Man With 8 Active Warrants Arrested in Douglas County

At approximately 7:00 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office determined that the suspect, 49-year-oldof Inver Grove Heights, was at a residence in the City of Carlos. The Douglas County SWAT Team was activated to execute the warrant due to the threat level concerns. When the Douglas SWAT team approached to execute the warrant in Carlos, the suspect fled from the garage of that residence on a stolen motorcycle.A Deputy located the suspect in a wooded area on East Lake Carlos Road. Johnson was seated on the motorcycle which was running. Johnson revved the engine several times and then spun the motorcycle around and headed directly at the Deputy. At that point, a pursuit was initiated. At the onset of the pursuit, Johnson ignored and avoided on-coming squad cars that were attempting to get him stopped. The pursuit lasted for approximately 10 miles.

The vehicle pursuit ended near Brophy Park on County Road 82 when Johnson lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle and Johnson slid into the ditch. Johnson immediately got up and ran to the south. The K-9 tracked Johnson and located him underneath a vehicle. The suspect would not comply with repeated commands from Deputies, and the K-9 was deployed. Johnson rolled out from underneath the vehicle, and Deputies continued to order him to surrender. He raised his left hand and kept his right hand behind his back at his waist line. Johnson told Deputies he had a gun.The K-9 was re-deployed, and Johnson was apprehended.

Johnson also had eight active arrest warrants at the time he was apprehended. Two other stolen motorcycles and a stolen Camaro were located at the residence in Carlos.