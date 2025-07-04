ATV Accident Sends Teenager to Trauma Center After Rollover

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a side-by-side ATV crash early Friday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a call at about 12:40 a.m. for an overturned UTV with the driver unresponsive.

Alexandria Police and North Ambulance responded to the area of Geneva Road and Douglas County Road 20.

Emergency responders found a 17-year-old boy in the driver's seat. They removed him from the machine and started life-saving measures. The sheriff's office says the teen was belted in but was not wearing a helmet.

The boy was taken to Alomere Hospital for treatment but was then airlifted to a trauma center.

LOOK: Every Kid Wanted to Go to These Famous TV and Movie Locations Before Google Earth and instant streaming, your imagination had to do the traveling, and TV and movies were your passport. From pirate coves to suburban streets, these were the places every kid dreamed of visiting. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz