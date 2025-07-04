ATV Accident Sends Teenager to Trauma Center After Rollover
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a side-by-side ATV crash early Friday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says dispatchers received a call at about 12:40 a.m. for an overturned UTV with the driver unresponsive.
Alexandria Police and North Ambulance responded to the area of Geneva Road and Douglas County Road 20.
Emergency responders found a 17-year-old boy in the driver's seat. They removed him from the machine and started life-saving measures. The sheriff's office says the teen was belted in but was not wearing a helmet.
The boy was taken to Alomere Hospital for treatment but was then airlifted to a trauma center.
