High School Sports Results Friday, April 25th

BASEBALL:

Osakis 8, Royalton 15

Rockford 11, Albany 0

Holdingford 8, Albany 2

Morris-Chokio-Alberta 10, Sauk Centre 0 - Game 1

Morris-Chokio-Alberta 3, Sauk Centre 0 - Game 2

Willmar 0, St. Cloud Crush 1

Andover 16, Little Falls 12

Becker 10, Milaca 7

Hutchinson 1, ROCORI 2
Tyler Prom threw 7 innings, allowing 1 earned run on five hits and striking out 4.

Bemidji 2, Sartell 3

St. John's Prep 3, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 13

SOFTBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 15, Pequot Lakes 1

Kimball 19, Watertown-Mayer 2

Milaca 3, Albany 1

Melrose 10, Paynesville 2

Becker 2, Princeton 4

