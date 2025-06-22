WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The extreme heat this weekend didn't stop kids from playing some ball. Waite Park Babe Ruth held its annual Summer Classic Baseball and Softball Tournament over the weekend.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Over 50 combined teams were in town for the games, and Softball Tournament Director Brian Mathiasen says the tourney is fun for the kids but great for the community too:

"It really is a boon for the area. The city does a good job of helping us out as needed, but it really generates a lot of additional traffic through the town. I know that all the restaurants, gas stations, shopping they all want to know when this is going on because it really does provide a lot of stimulus to the area."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

How long has the Summer Classic been taking place, and how is it run?

The tournament has been taking place for over 10 years, and Mathiasen says a lot of people pull together to make the tournament happen:

"Our association does all the work, it's all volunteer hours, from our board members, we obviously pay the umpires, but everything is run by volunteers within our association to conduct all this and it's a lot of work but the kids have a great time and it's good for the community."

He says because of the heat they did have an extra emphasis on safety for everyone involved and the kids were still having a good time.

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The tournament will crown three champions in softball and four in baseball, plus runner-ups. The Summer Classic took place at River's Edge Park in Waite Park Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born. Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman