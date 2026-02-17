The Sauk Rapids-Rice concert choir was selected this year to perform at MMEA (MN Music Educators Association) Conference. Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Choir Director Steven Mick joined me on WJON. He says the event was supposed by held in the Twin Cities last weekend but out of an abundance of caution, due to events happening in the Twin Cities, the concerts/clinic was moved to Buffalo High School and St. Michael-Albertville High School.

How They Were Chosen

Mick says the Sauk Rapids-Rice choir was chosen after he 2 submitted a couple of recordings of the choir to the MMEA and through a competitive process they were chosen. He says this marks the 3rd time in the last 10 years that they were selected. Mick says this is one of the highest honors a music ensemble can achieve in the State of Minnesota. He says the comparison would be when a basketball team would win the state tournament.

Honor for 9th and 10th Graders

On Saturday Sauk Rapids-Rice had 14 students selected to perform with the 9th and 10th grade American Choral Directors Association Honor Choir. Mick says 14 kids from their school selected to do this is "pretty high achieving".

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Steven Mick, click below.