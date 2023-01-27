Sauk Rapids-Rice Open Enrollment Period through February 15th
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Students and families who live outside the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district can now apply to go to school there.
The open enrollment registration period is now through February 15th.
Registrations will be accepted on a first come first serve basis for grade levels that don't exceed established enrollment caps.
At its December 12th meeting, the Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board adopted the annual resolution for limiting and closing open enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.