Sauk Rapids-Rice Open Enrollment Period through February 15th

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Students and families who live outside the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district can now apply to go to school there.

The open enrollment registration period is now through February 15th.

Registrations will be accepted on a first come first serve basis for grade levels that don't exceed established enrollment caps.

At its December 12th meeting, the Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board adopted the annual resolution for limiting and closing open enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.