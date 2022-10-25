SR-R Planning for 1 Snow Day, 5 E-Learning Days
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- As the winter season approaches, families in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are reminded that there will be just one official snow day this year.
Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says this is a change from last year's schedule.
This will be the first year that we've moved towards the e-learning plan being earlier in the process. The first day is a freebie or a traditional snow day, then days two through six are going to be e-learning days.
Bergstrom says if it is a bad winter, and he has to cancel school for a 7th day or beyond, then they'll have to start making those days up.
Last year Sauk Rapids-Rice had one no-make-up day, three make-up days, and then switched to e-learning on the fifth day.
Bergstrom encourages parents and families to start thinking about alternative plans now if school has to be delayed, canceled, or switched to e-learning so it's not a scramble at the last minute.