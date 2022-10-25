SR-R Planning for 1 Snow Day, 5 E-Learning Days

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- As the winter season approaches, families in the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are reminded that there will be just one official snow day this year.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says this is a change from last year's schedule.

This will be the first year that we've moved towards the e-learning plan being earlier in the process. The first day is a freebie or a traditional snow day, then days two through six are going to be e-learning days.

Bergstrom says if it is a bad winter, and he has to cancel school for a 7th day or beyond, then they'll have to start making those days up.

Last year Sauk Rapids-Rice had one no-make-up day, three make-up days, and then switched to e-learning on the fifth day.

Get our free mobile app

Bergstrom encourages parents and families to start thinking about alternative plans now if school has to be delayed, canceled, or switched to e-learning so it's not a scramble at the last minute.