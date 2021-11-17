SR-R Planning for 1 Snow Day, 3 Make-Up Days this Winter

SAUK RAPIDS -- It has been pretty mild so far this fall, but we know eventually it is going to snow and get very cold.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the district has finalized its plans for snow days this school year.

Day 1 is no make-up it's a snow day, the traditional snow day for everyone. Days 2, 3, and 4 they will be made up and we've got some specific days February 18th, April 18th, and June 3rd. If we move beyond that we'll be doing e-learning using the plan we established a couple of years ago.

Bergstrom says they were fortunate last year and didn't have any weather-related changes to the school year.

However, if you remember the 2018-2019 year there was a polar vortex that caused a lot of cancellations due to the extreme cold.

