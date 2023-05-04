GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

CLOUD CRUSH 1 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 0

(Tuesday May 2nd)

The Crush defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Cardinals, backed by two timely hits, three walks and very good defense. The Crush starting pitcher was Joe Hess, he threw six innings, he gave up just one hit, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Truman Toengjes closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued a walk.

The Crush offense was led by Kaden Mack, he went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and scored the games only run. Bradyn Schmitz was credited for the RBI and Joe Hess and Parker Schultz both earned a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher Jaxon Scheonrock threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Gage Castle threw 1/3 of an inning in relief. The Cardinals offense was led by Cameron Simon, he went 1-for-3 and Wyatt More, Nick LeVasseur and Spencer Schuldt all earned a walk.

CLOUD CRUSH 5 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 0

(Tuesday May 2nd)

The Crush defeated their CLC rivals the Cardinals in game two, backed by four timely hits, including one big double and aided by four walks. They played solid defense in support of their starting pitcher Elian Mezquita. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Crush offense was led by Joe Hess, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Parker Schultz went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kaden Mork went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tim Gohman went 1-for-3 and Will Allenspach earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Bradyn Schmitz earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Schmitt earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Matthew Hornstein, he threw one inning, he gave up three runs, issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nick LeVasseur threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Gage Castle threw one inning in relief and Wyatt Mohr threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Tyler Kludt, he went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases. Gage Castle went 1-for-2 with a walk and Jaxon Scheonrack went 1-for-4. Jordan Kuhnaw and Gavin Klimek both went 1-for-3 and Wyatt Mohr earned a walk.

ROCORI SPARTANS 7 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

(Monday May 2nd)

The Spartans defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Storm, backed by ten hits, including a home run, two doubles and a pair of triples. The Spartans played solid defense, to back their starting pitcher Hunter Fuchs. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run, issued two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Logan Bauer threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple for a RBI and he scored one run. Evan Acheson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Schafer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Logan Bauer went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Boos had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a stolen base and Beck Loesch went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base. Grady Notch and Hunter Heidgerken both went 1-for-1, Brady Weber earned a walk and he scored a run, Riley Bauer scored a run and Luke VanErp had a sacrifice bunt.

The Storm’s starting pitcher was Callan Posch, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Daniel Dusing threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Storm’s offense was led by Keegan Patterson, he went 1-for-2 with a triple, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Reid Rothstein went 1-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Jeff Solarz earned a walk. Nolan Trell went 1-for-3 with a double and Rylan Robinson was hit by a pitch. Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-3 and Callan Posch went 1-for-2.

ROCORI SPARTANS 17 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 5

(Tuesday May 2nd)

The Spartans defeated the Storm in game two, backed by fourteen hits, including two home runs and three doubles. The Spartans starting pitcher was Beck Loesch, he threw 2 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Heidgerken threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Schafer, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Evan Acheson went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Jack Spanier went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Beck Loesch went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Kade Rausch went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI. Thad Lieser and Brady Weber went 1-for-2 for a RBI and both scored a run. John Kinzer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Hunter Heidgerken went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Jack Boos went 1-for-2, he was it by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Riley Bauer scored a run.

The Storm’s starting pitcher was Reid Rothstein, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, six runs, and a walk. Logan Bauer threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Andrew Bemboom threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Storm’s offense was led by Andrew Bemboom, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Jeff Solarz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Keegan Patterson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Martin earned a walk, he was credited for three RBIs and he scored a run. Luke Pakkola went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reid Rothstein went 1-for-4 and Logan Bauer went 1-for-2.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 13 WILLMAR CARDINALS 3

(Tuesday May 2nd)

The Sabres defeated their Central Lakes Conference rivals the Cardinals, backed by eleven hits. This gave the Sabres starting pitcher Brenden Boesen good support. He threw 2 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Acker threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two runs, issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brett Schlangen threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Jake Gruebele, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Andrew Ritter went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Will Brinkerhoff went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Kaden Lewis went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Brenden Boesen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Will Thompson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Simones went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Drew Geiger scored a run. Sam Frieler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brayden Blonigen earned a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jaydon Garnhardt, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Madsen threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and two walks.

The Cardinals offense was led by Dylan Staska, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Cullen Gregory went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Tyler Madsen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Ellingson went 2-for-4and Jaxon Sjoberg went 1-for-1 with a walk. Mattix Swanson earned two walks and Blake Reiman scored a run.

ROYALTON ROYALS 10 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 6

(Tuesday May 2nd)

The Royals defeated their neighbors to the West and the Central Mn. Conference rivals the Huskers, backed by eleven hits. This included a home run and a pair of doubles. Cal Ollman started on the mound for the Royals, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Leibold threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and he issued three walk. Marcus Hayes threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Royals offense was led by Drew Yourczek, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Yourczek went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Sowada went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jonah Schneider had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Will Gorecki went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matthew Swenson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jameson Klug earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethan Albright was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Huskers stating pitcher was CJ Clear, he threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs and five walks. Mason Streit threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Luke Bieniek went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gavin Johnson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Chase Lyon went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Dierks Opatz had a sacrifice fly and a walk, he was credited for two RBIs. Drew Lange went 1-for-3 and Dominick Hoikka went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Tomasek was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, CJ Clear scored a run and Jaxon Barktowicz earned a walk.

FOLEY FALCONS 16 KIMBALL AREA CUBS 8

(Tuesday May 2nd)

The Falcons of the Granite Ridge Conference defeated their foe from the Central Mn. Conference the Cubs. The Falcons collected a dozen hits, including a home run and three doubles. They were aided by a dozen walks, this gave their starting pitcher a great deal of support. Evan Miller started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Owen threw one inning in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Brett Leabch threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Aiden Micholski threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and four walks.

The Falcons offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for four RBIs, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Derek Dahmen went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Aiden Micholski went 1-for-1 with a home run for three RIBs, he earned two walks and he was it by a pitch. Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Pat Brumbrink earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Wirth went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Alex Jennissen earned two walks. Brett Leabch earned two walks and he scored two runs and Dahmen went 1-for-1 for a RBI.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Nathan Serbus, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, six walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Blake Brutger gave up four runs and four walks. Bryan Kanus threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Keegan Lommel threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Gavin Winter, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Hank Meyer went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Blake Brutger went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Keegan Lommel earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Josh Witte went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Bryan Kanus went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Carter Lommel earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Schindler was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk.

CLOUD CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 1 MORA MUSTANGS 0

(Tuesday. May 2nd)

The Crusaders defeated the Granite Ridge Conference rivals the Mustangs, in a very good pitchers dual. A total of three hits were collected in the whole ball game. The Crusaders played solid defense in support of Jackson Phillip started on the mound for the Crusaders, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, he issued three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Their offense was led by Jack Hamak, he went 1-for-3 and Cooper Kosiba scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Mustangs was James Oslin, he threw a 6 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Carter Gmahl, he went 1-for-3 and Nolan Macau went 1-for-2 with a walk. Nathan Nelson and Owen Szolca both earned a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 5 DETROIT LAKERS 1

(Wednesday May 3rd)

The Flyers defeated their Section 8AAA rivals the Lakers, backed by six hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. They played solid defense, this gave their starting pitcher good support. Beau Thoma threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, one run, issued five walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Carter Oothoudt threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout.

The Flyers offense was led by Hudson Filippi, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Beau Thoma went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Owen Bode went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carter Gwost earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Alex Oberton went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Charlie Smieja had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jacob Thomas, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Lakers offense included Jacob Thomas was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Josh Godspeed earned a walk and he scored a run. Mason Omberg was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Grady Kirchner was hit by a pitch. Garrett Lindberg and Brock Okeson both had stolen bases and Connor Beswick earned a walk.

NORTH BRANCH VIKINGS 17 BECKER BULLDOGS 6

(Tuesday May 2nd)

The Vikings defeated their Mississippi 8 Conference rivals the Bulldogs, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and a home run. They put up ten runs in the second inning and never looked back. Noah Thorson was the Vikings starting pitcher, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. B. Bergson threw the final inning in relief, he gave up four hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Vikings offense was led by Andrew Orf went 3-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Thorson went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. J. Donahue went 1-for-1 with a home run for three RBIs and Tanner Helmin went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Jacob Karnes went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored four runs. Sam Robeland went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Jacob Rolland was credited for a RBI and he scored two runs. Carter Drill went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Kellen Graning, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up seven hits, six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Guck threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Elliot Carlson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits and three runs.

The Bulldogs was led by Grant Studer, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, and Jase Tobako went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sawyer Anderson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ethan Guck went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Owen Kolbinger went 1-for-3, Nolan Murphy went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Ethan Obermoller earned a walk.