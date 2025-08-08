The magical comedy duo Penn & Teller are returning to the place they first performed together -- The Minnesota Renaissance Festival.

It was 50 years ago this month that Penn Jillette and Ray Teller first performed on the stages of the "Ren Fest." That was August 19, 1975.

After a storied career of magic, comedy, television shows, movies and Las Vegas acts, Penn & Teller are returning to Shakopee's Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds -- on the opening day of this year's festival, no less.

50 YEAR TOUR COMES TO MINNESOTA

Their tour -- "Penn & Teller: 50 Years of Magic" -- is taking them all over America in between their Las Vegas residency and a run next month across the pond at The London Palladium.

But the gig on Saturday, August 16th at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival will be special.

It'll mark 50 years of their working together with their brand of quirky magic, lots of comedy and Ray Teller staying silent throughout.

Here's how you can see Penn & Teller at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival.

Get general admission tickets to the Minnesota Renaissance Festival either in advance or at the gate. No special tickets are needed for these shows.

Penn & Teller will be performing two shows at RenFest:

2:00 PM -- Crown Stage

4:00 PM -- Crown Stage

Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In an email to fans, the Festival wrote:

"Join us Saturday, August 16, 2025 as the world-renowned duo brings their signature blend of mind-bending magic and mischievous comedy to the Crown Stage for two exclusive perfomances, one at 2:00 PM and one at 4:00 PM! Whether you're a longtime fan or seeing them live for the first time, this is a rare opportunity to experience the legendary act that has captivated audiences for decades. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis for this once-in-a-lifetime show! No extra ticket. No added fees. Just Magic. Included with your festival admission. Seating if first come first serve."

What you need to know before you go:

On-site parking is limited. Shuttle busses from park-and-ride locations are plentiful. Plan for your parking in advance if you're going to go.

August 16th is opening day for the Festival. And with Penn & Teller on-site, expect big crowds.

The Crown Stage is near the Queens Gate in the northern reaches of the realm. Take a look at the festival grounds map.

As of this writing, Accuweather forecasts mostly munny skies and humid with a high of 87 on opening day.

HUZZAH!