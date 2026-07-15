WJON is giving listeners a chance to win tickets to see comedian Jim Gaffigan at the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park Sunday night at 7:30. We'll give you the word or phrase that pays at 6:45 Thursday and Friday mornings. Listeners are asked to use the message option on the app to message us back the word or phrase given during the Morning News Watch. The winners will be chosen among the correctly messaged answers. Winners will be announced on WJON (AM 1240/95.3 FM).

If you don't win tickets, you can buy tickets for the show here.