Win Bob Seger Tribute Tickets All Weekend on 96.7 The River

96.7 The River has your tickets to Night Moves: The Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute Band at Medina Entertainment Center on October 15th.

A remarkable recreation of the live performance of Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band from the 70s-80s based on the Live Bullet and Nine Tonight albums. If you are a Bob Seger fan our show will rock your world. If you're not a Seger fan, you WILL be when we're done!

Be listening all weekend long for code words on air. When you hear one, message it to us on the River mobile app to enter yourself to win a pair of tickets!

A recent review of Night Moves on Facebook said:

They put on a great show. Lead singer is a scrawny guy, but he pours everything he has into the music. He really belts it out. And sounds quite like Bob. Great musicians Concert was a blast!

Check out a video from this summer featuring some clips of the band below, and be listening to win your way into the show starting Friday, October 7th through Sunday, October 9th.



