Buddy Guy Is Coming To Waite Park in June; Win Tickets on WJON

Legendary blues musician Buddy Guy is performing at the Ledge Amphitheater June 7

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. Win them on WJON before you can buy them.

Facts About Buddy Guy

8x Grammy winner

Lifetime Achievement Award

National Medal of Arts recipient

Kennedy Center Honors recipient

2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Famer inducted by Eric Clapton and B.B. King

2008 Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inductee

2014 Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum inductee

Buddy Guy is a Chicago blues legend, but was born in Lettsworth, Louisiana

he has his own Chicago blues club: Buddy Guy's Legends

his signature Stratocaster guitar from Fender has a polka-dot finish, which is a tribute to his late mother

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page presented Guy with the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement

Facts about the opener: Samantha Fish

born January 30th, 1989

cites the Rolling Stones ' Sticky Fingers as an early influence

her 2011 album Runaway won the 2012 Blues Music Award for Best New Artist

Fish appeared in a duet with Devon Allman (Gregg Allman's son) covering the Tom Petty/Stevie Nicks classic, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around"

Buddy Guy brought her on stage even though he was skeptical of her skills...she quickly won him over

Buddy Guy with special guest Samantha Fish at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 7th!