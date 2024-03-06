Buddy Guy Is Coming To Waite Park in June; Win Tickets on WJON
Legendary blues musician Buddy Guy is performing at the Ledge Amphitheater June 7 and WJON is giving you a chance to win tickets on Thursday and Friday this week. Listen for the cue to call during the WJON Morning News Watch between 6 a.m. - 10 a.m. both days. You can hear WJON on AM 1240/93.9 FM, on Charter Spectrum Channel 189, on the WJON app or online at wjon.com.
Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. Win them on WJON before you can buy them.
Facts About Buddy Guy
- 8x Grammy winner
- Lifetime Achievement Award
- National Medal of Arts recipient
- Kennedy Center Honors recipient
- 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Famer inducted by Eric Clapton and B.B. King
- 2008 Louisiana Music Hall of Fame inductee
- 2014 Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum inductee
- Buddy Guy is a Chicago blues legend, but was born in Lettsworth, Louisiana
- he has his own Chicago blues club: Buddy Guy's Legends
- his signature Stratocaster guitar from Fender has a polka-dot finish, which is a tribute to his late mother
- Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page presented Guy with the Golden Plate Award from the American Academy of Achievement
Facts about the opener: Samantha Fish
- born January 30th, 1989
- cites the Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers as an early influence
- her 2011 album Runaway won the 2012 Blues Music Award for Best New Artist
- Fish appeared in a duet with Devon Allman (Gregg Allman's son) covering the Tom Petty/Stevie Nicks classic, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around"
- Buddy Guy brought her on stage even though he was skeptical of her skills...she quickly won him over
Buddy Guy with special guest Samantha Fish at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park on June 7th!