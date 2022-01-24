Weather Announcements for Tuesday January 25th, 2022
UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, January 25th, 2022.
SCHOOLS (2 hours late)
-- Little Falls Community Schools
-- Royalton (morning match and pre-school canceled)
SCHOOLS (closed)
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran in St. Cloud
-- St. Cloud Area Schools (flexible learning day)
-- St. John's Prep (classes will not be held online)
SCHOOLS (open)
-- Catholic Community Schools will remain open, as will all before and after-school programs. (Families will need to find alternative transportation if their children ride District 742 buses)
MISC:
-- Clara's House is closed for in-person treatment.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.