This Minnesota Restaurant Open For 50 Years Is Closing For Good Christmas Eve
It's wild to me how much we take for granted, and also as wild to me how cyclical things are in life and in business. One business in Minnesota, specifically in the North Metro, which has been a family staple for many families over the last 50 years announced recently that it was going to close its doors for good. Asia Chow Mein Restaurant in Columbia Heights made the announcement on Black Friday.
I have really fond memories of the building and the food. It was just a quick drive from where we lived growing up, and before it became Asia Chow Mein it was a KFC. After the change over from finger lickin' good chicken to chow mein we still frequented the restaurant. Many family moments and meals were shared around the table with food from Asia Chow Mein Restaurant.
Sadly in less than a month, even after there were plans to pass the business along to their son, Winnie and Tim Ng announced they would be closing on Christmas Eve in a Facebook post.
It's a blow to a corridor along Central Ave in Columbia Heights that has seen high turnover over the years, and businesses closing both before and after the height of the pandemic.
Personally, when I head back to see my folk this weekend I'll make a conscious effort to stop and grab something to-go, maybe I'll even see if my parents want to share one more 'family' meal, even though my sister lives in Ohio, and my brother and his kids aren't expected to swing by.
I know it's simply the circle of life and business, but when you have a business like Asia Chow Mein, being in business for more than 50 years across different locations, close it affects more than the business owners, it touches the lives of their loyal customers, and employees.
Many thanks to the Ng family for all the years of great food and meals, and I wish you nothing but the best in retirement with your kids and grandkids.
Restaurants the St. Cloud Area Lost in 2022
Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022