Weather Announcements for Monday, January 10th, 2022
UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, January 10th, 2022.
SCHOOLS (Closed):
-- St. Cloud Area Schools (flexible learning day)
-- Prince Of Peace Lutheran School
-- St. John's Prep
Catholic Community Schools will be closed
- All Saints Academy, St. Cloud
- St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Joseph
- St. Katharine Drexel School, St. Cloud
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Cloud
- St. Wendelin School, St. Augusta/St. Cloud
- St. Mary Help of Christians School, St. Augusta
This includes morning and after-school care, and all after-school activities.
Cathedral Middle & High School will have a flex day. The senior parent meeting is postponed. The status of after-school activities will be announced by noon on Monday.
CHURCH:
-- Fare for All at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph is canceled for Monday due to the cold weather. The next event will be held on February 14th.
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.