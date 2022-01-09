Weather Announcements for Monday, January 10th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, January 10th, 2022.

SCHOOLS (Closed):

-- St. Cloud Area Schools (flexible learning day)

-- Prince Of Peace Lutheran School

-- St. John's Prep

Catholic Community Schools will be closed

All Saints Academy, St. Cloud

St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Joseph

St. Katharine Drexel School, St. Cloud

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Cloud

St. Wendelin School, St. Augusta/St. Cloud

St. Mary Help of Christians School, St. Augusta

This includes morning and after-school care, and all after-school activities.

Cathedral Middle & High School will have a flex day. The senior parent meeting is postponed. The status of after-school activities will be announced by noon on Monday.

CHURCH:

-- Fare for All at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph is canceled for Monday due to the cold weather. The next event will be held on February 14th.

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.