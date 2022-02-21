Weather Announcements for Tuesday February 22nd, 2022
UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022.
SCHOOLS (closed):
-- Albany
-- Becker
-- Benton Stearns Voyagers, New Frontiers, Pioneers
-- Granite City Baptist Academy
-- Kimball
-- Little Falls
-- Milaca
-- Northland Christian School - St. Cloud
-- Prince of Peace Lutheran
-- Sartell-St. Stephen
-- Sauk Rapids-Rice having already scheduled in-service as planned
-- St. Cloud Technical and Community College
-- St. Cloud Christian School
The following Catholic Community Schools will be closed:
- All Saints Academy, St. Cloud
- St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Joseph
- St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, Sartell
- St. Katharine Drexel School, St. Cloud
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Cloud
- St. Wendelin Catholic School, St. Augusta/St. Cloud
- St. Mary Help of Christians School, St. Augusta
-- Eden Valley-Watkins
-- Holdingford (Kids Zone closed)
-- Princeton
-- ROCORI (no childcare, no pre-school)
-- St. Cloud public
-- St. Cloud Cathedral High School and Middle School
-- St. John's Prep
MISC:
-- Ms. Melinda's Dance Studio will be closed Tuesday for all classes.
-- Studio B. Dance Studio in Sartell is closed Tuesday.
-- Eastside VFW Post 4847 is canceling Bingo for Tuesday night.
-- TriCAP will not have rural buses (city buses and offices will be open )
-- WACOSA 1st and 2nd shifts closed
-- St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics closed.
BUSINESSES:
-- Bello Cucina in St. Joseph is closed
If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.