Weather Announcements for Tuesday February 22nd, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022.

SCHOOLS (closed):

-- Albany

-- Becker

-- Benton Stearns Voyagers, New Frontiers, Pioneers

-- Granite City Baptist Academy

-- Kimball

-- Little Falls

-- Milaca

-- Northland Christian School - St. Cloud

-- Prince of Peace Lutheran

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice having already scheduled in-service as planned

-- St. Cloud Technical and Community College

-- St. Cloud Christian School

The following Catholic Community Schools will be closed:

All Saints Academy, St. Cloud

St. Joseph Catholic School, St. Joseph

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, Sartell

St. Katharine Drexel School, St. Cloud

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, St. Cloud

St. Wendelin Catholic School, St. Augusta/St. Cloud

St. Mary Help of Christians School, St. Augusta

SCHOOLS (e-learning):

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Holdingford (Kids Zone closed)

-- Princeton

-- ROCORI (no childcare, no pre-school)

-- St. Cloud public

-- St. Cloud Cathedral High School and Middle School

-- St. John's Prep

MISC:

-- Ms. Melinda's Dance Studio will be closed Tuesday for all classes.

-- Studio B. Dance Studio in Sartell is closed Tuesday.

-- Eastside VFW Post 4847 is canceling Bingo for Tuesday night.

-- TriCAP will not have rural buses (city buses and offices will be open )

-- WACOSA 1st and 2nd shifts closed

-- St. Cloud School of Dance and Gymnastics closed.

BUSINESSES:

-- Bello Cucina in St. Joseph is closed

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.